Heart Blocks Treatment Market Size worth US$ 7.40 billion by 2030 to grow at a CAGR of 4%| Growth Plus Reports

According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Heart Blocks Treatment Market will clock US$ 7.40 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Heart Blocks Treatment Market.

Market Drivers

The main factors driving the global heart block treatment market are the rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders and the growing worldwide elderly population. The increasing preference for minimally invasive cardiac procedures over open surgeries because of the shorter hospital stays, reduced risk of infection and bleeding, and faster recovery contributes significantly to the expansion of the global market. Additionally, the use of advanced technologies like AI to enhance pacemakers is on the rise. The risk of heart diseases is also rising due to an unhealthy lifestyle trend, obesity, and physical inactivity. Moreover, the continuous launch of new products and increase in investment by the top players in research and development is also anticipated to propel the global heart block treatment market.

The global heart blocks treatment market has been analyzed from four perspectives –

Type

Treatment

Region

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on types, the global heart blocks treatment market is divided into

First-Degree Heart Blocks

Second-Degree Heart Blocks

Third-Degree Heart Blocks

The first-degree heart blocks segment dominates the global heart block treatment market with the largest market share in 2021. The increase in the elderly population coupled with an unhealthy lifestyle and obesity can be attributed to the huge share of the first-degree heart blocks segment. Furthermore, the number of people living with heart problems is increasing as they are more susceptible to first-degree heart block. According to the British Heart Foundation, 1 out of 14 people worldwide live with heart or circulatory diseases, propelling the market growth. Athletes, adolescents, young adults, and those with a very active vagus nerve are other groups who frequently get first-degree heart block, which is also raises the need for first-degree heart block treatment.

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Segmentation’

Based on treatment, the global heart blocks treatment market is categorized into

Pacemaker

Transcutaneous Pacing (TCP)

Medication

Follow-Up Electrophysiology Study

The pacemaker segment holds the largest market share of the global heart block market in 2021. A significant factor in the segment growth is the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular conditions that call for pacemakers, such as atrial fibrillation, and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. Additionally, there is a rise in the number of cardiac pacemaker procedures is also boosting segment growth. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, around 1 million pacemaker procedures take placed every year globally. The adoption of cutting-edge technology and an increase in pacemaker research to create more compact devices are also promoting the segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global heart blocks treatment market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of The World

North America dominated the global heart blocks treatment market in 2021. The significant share of North America can be attributed to the rising incidence of CVDs and increased senescent population. Additionally, the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rise in pacemaker surgeries are fueling regional growth. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information about 200,000 pacemakers are implanted in the U.S. every year. The region's availability of a strong healthcare infrastructure, a favorable reimbursement policy, and increased CVD awareness contribute to the regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global heart blocks treatment market are

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Abbott Laboratories

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

SORIN S.p.A

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Merck & Co Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Natco Pharma and amongst others.

