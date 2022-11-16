Dropshipping Market is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 28.40% during 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Dropshipping Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global dropshipping market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 28.40% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The growing demand for dropshipping on account of the increasing preferences for online shopping around the world represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the rising traction of cross-border e-commerce trade due to affordable pricing and convenience is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing utilization of dropshipping by retailers to reduce capital expenditure for inventory purchase and management is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the wide availability of clothing, furniture, art, and tech products at affordable prices on e-commerce sites is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, e-commerce shopping websites provide innumerable benefits, such as fast delivery, easy returns, discount codes, referral codes, and secured payments, which is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for dropping among various wholesalers is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, key market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce enhanced features to their shopping platforms and increase user-friendliness. They are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand the product portfolio and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Dropshipping is a process of retail fulfillment through which an e-commerce business can directly deliver products to the customer from the supplier. It comprises a detailed process of the retailer selling a particular product to the client, passing the order details to a third-party manufacturer, and the manufacturer shipping the order to the client directly. It relies on the credibility of the supplier and efficient processing and delivery of products. It is a lucrative business model that provides entrepreneurs accessibility, flexibility, and scalability. It also offers the opportunity to test various business ideas with minimum downside and learn the accurate ways to sell in-demand products to targeted customers. Dropshipping reduces the expenses of managing a warehouse, packing orders, tracking inventory, managing accounts, handling returns and refunds, and maintaining stocks. It requires limited up-front inventory investments to start a business that can be operated from any location. It enables companies to focus on building robust sales and marketing strategies to increase profits and comprehensively fulfill business goals. It also allows entrepreneurs to enhance the customer experience by paying attention to their feedback and reviews. As dropshipping is cost-efficient and hassle-free, it is widely utilized to sell various products, such as lifestyle and beauty products, tech tools, stationaries, footwear, bags, paintings, and clothing and home décor items.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AliDropship

Doba Inc.

Dropified

DropshipZone

Megagoods Inc.

Modalyst Inc. (Wix.com Ltd.)

SaleHoo Group Limited

Shopify Inc.(NYSE: SHOP)

Spocket

Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise

Worldwide Brands Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, type, application and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Toys, Hobby and DIY

Furniture and Appliances

Food and Personal Care

Electronics and Media

Fashion

Breakup by Type:

Same-Day Delivery

Regional Parcel Carriers

Heavy Goods Delivery

Breakup by Application:

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Customer-to-Customer (C2C)

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

