Diamondsmith London Is Making Online Gemstone Purchases Convenient, Cheaper, and Trustworthy
The brand promises price match for its products with up to 5% additional discount
As a Direct-to-consumer jewelry company, Diamondsmith aims to Empower consumers' shopping experience while increasing the price transparency for fine jewelry in the market.”LONDON, UK, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamondsmith London, one of the largest online jewellers in the UK, is offering lifetime warranty and best price guarantee on jewellery products sold via its online website. The jeweller brings over 50 years of experience and passion in the industry and offers luxurious fine-piece GIA-certified diamond jewellery like princess cut diamonds and customizable engagement rings at competitive prices.
With its vast experience in the gemstone industry, the Birmingham, UK-based Diamondsmith, understands the needs of its customers. Buying a diamond can be a daunting process given the amount of misinformation and opinion flooding the market. To solve this problem, the brand provides a simplified, accurate and transparent process for buying the best quality diamonds that are GIA-grade certified.
Diamondsmith The brand offers the lowest market price and even promises price match with up to 5% discount, if customers can find the same product at a cheaper price elsewhere.
GIA certification is considered as the world's most authoritative grading system for diamonds. A diamond that comes with the GIA (Gemological Institute of America) report is considered to have the most accurate appraisal and is trusted by diamond connoisseurs worldwide. Every gemstone graded by this world-famous institute guarantees high quality and price.
At Diamondsmith, every diamond over 0.3ct comes with a GIA certificate. Moreover, these precious stones are further classified into tiers like Satisfy Premium and Premium Plus, based on the quality and purity of the diamond. This makes it easy for the customer to shop as they can choose the quality of the diamond depending on the occasion and need. Customers can buy a Satisfy Premium grade diamond for daily wear or go for the Premium Plus luxury diamond for their precious engagement or wedding rings.
“Many consumers were confused, intimidated, and discouraged by the traditional jewelry-shopping experience. Especially the traditional fine jewelry market has low transparency in pricing; on average, traditional jewelry retailers mark up their prices by 10-15x,”KIN. “As a Direct-to-consumer jewelry company, Diamondsmith aims to Empower consumers' shopping experience while increasing the price transparency for fine jewelry in the market.”
Diamondsmith also provides 360° video of its products online with 20x or greater magnification, allowing customers to see, play, interact, zoom and understand the jewellery listed on its website. This provides an immersive shopping experience, not found in traditional jewellery stores.
DiaomondSmith offers a wide range of designs including princess cut, emerald cut, cushion cut, and pear cut along with fine and light pieces specially designed for women. Customers can choose the size, design, and shape for their engagement rings, wedding rings, and couples rings. The brand also allows customers to create their own unique fine diamond jewellery according to their preference in quality, budget, and style. Those who desire a specific grade and quality of diamond can directly contact the expert team at Diamondsmith.
One of the biggest highlights of Diamondsmith is how it sources all raw materials by itself. As a result, it has built an expert network of suppliers across the globe. This gives them access to different varieties of gemstones varying in clarity, colour, cut, and carat and assures quality and fair price to their customers which traditional physical retailers cannot match.
Some of the interesting and unique services offered by Diamondsmith include:
*Ring customization - design, cut, setting, and engraving
*Free engraving services on jewellery purchased from Diamondsmith
*Free resizing and return within 90 days of purchase
*Competitive Price: If a customer can find the same product at a lower cost, the company will match that price and offer the product at 5% lower than the market price that they found
*Complete transparency: The customer will be notified of every stage of the craftsmanship process
*Assured Quality; Every diamond over 0.3ct comes with GIA grade certification
*Fast shipping and delivery
*Lifetime guarantee for the quality of the diamond
*Easy Finance options: Non-credit check finance, Interest-free payment plan using either credit card, debit card, PayPal, or direct bank account debit.
More information on the different types of diamond products from Diamondsmith can be found on its official website.
About Diamondsmith
Diamondsmith was founded in Birmingham in 1971 by KIN grandparents, and it has been a family-run business for over 50 years. When it started, Diamondsmith was a jewellery workshop focusing on manufacturing fine jewellery for retail companies. In 2017 Diamondsmith turned itself from a B2B business model to a B2C business model; this allowed us to cut the middle man and pass the price advantage to the customer.
