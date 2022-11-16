LingPerfect Translations, Inc. Becomes Active Member of Diversity Alliance for Science
Bringing language expertise to the pre-eminent networking organization for life science companies.
By working together with like-minded organizations, we believe that we can create lasting change by supporting diverse talent and promoting equality across all business areas.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LingPerfect Translations, Inc., a leading provider of professional translation, localization, and interpreting services with over 15 years of experience in the market and more than 200 languages covered, is proud to announce that it has become an active member of Diversity Alliance for Science. Founded in 2008, Diversity Alliance for Science is the pre-eminent networking organization for life science companies and diverse-certified suppliers to connect, collaborate and drive the value of diversity. With this membership, LingPerfect is committed to expanding its diversity initiatives and providing ease for companies in their efforts to reach a greater global audience.
"We are very excited to join the Diversity Alliance for Science community and look forward to utilizing our language services expertise to drive growth and innovation across our strategic client partnerships in the life sciences industry," says Charmáine Cook, Chief Strategy Officer at LingPerfect. "By working together with like-minded organizations, we believe that we can create lasting change by supporting diverse talent and promoting equality across all business areas."
