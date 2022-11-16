Protein Supplements Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Protein Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global protein supplements market reached a value of US$ 20.8 Billion in 2021.

Protein supplements are intended to improve exercise recovery, increase muscle mass and enhance performance. Protein is considered to be an essential component of the human diet as it provides vital nutrients that aid in muscle repairing and boosting the immune system due to its composition of various types of amino acids. Consequently, protein supplements are mainly consumed by recreationally active adults, athletes and soldiers to improve their nutrient intake and muscle growth. Their intake also helps in enhancing the adaptive response to resistance training and yielding beneficial effects on muscle metabolism while maximizing the anabolic reactions of skeletal muscle in individuals.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing health consciousness among individuals. Coupled with the changing dietary patterns and the shifting lifestyle preferences of the masses, this is providing a boost to the demand for protein supplements. This is further supported by the rising awareness regarding the benefits of protein that has led to the growing consumer expenditure on health and wellness products. Along with this, the increasing popularity of gym culture and fitness activities in order to lead a healthy lifestyle among individuals is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, several leading players are heavily investing in the launching of innovative product variants infused with diversified flavors, which is gaining widespread prominence among individuals. Additionally, continuous improvements in the e-commerce sector, the advent of home delivery models and the growing popularity of social media are acting as major growth-inducing factors. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 34.05 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.30% during 2022-2027.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, source, application, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Casein

Whey Protein

Egg Protein

Soy Protein

Others

Breakup by Form:

Protein Powder

Protein Bars

Ready to Drink

Others

Breakup by Source:

Animal-Based

Plant-Based

Breakup by Application:

Sports Nutrition

Functional Food

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Direct to Customers (DTC)

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Dymatize Enterprises LLC (BellRing Brands), Glanbia PLC, GNC Holdings Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group), Herbalife International of America Inc., Iovate Health Sciences Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, Melaleuca Inc., Nestlé S.A, Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.) and Weider Global Nutrition LLC.

