Advanced Visualization Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2026

Increase in Geriatric Population is Projected to Drive Advanced Visualization MarketGrowth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Visualization Market size is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Advanced Visualization systems are medical systems integrated with advanced visualization software enabling medical professionals to view images in detail. They also reduce the overall turnaround time for the imaging and diagnostics process. Advanced Visualization is widely used for diagnostics in medical departments such as Oncology, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, and Neurology. The system's advanced 3D and 4D diagnostic images enable doctors to more effectively pinpoint abnormalities and provide highly efficient treatment. This is highly beneficial for departments such as Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy. The integration of Advanced Visualization software with picture archiving and communication systems (PACS System) is projected to drive the market. However, high costs associated with the implementation and integration of the system in healthcare facilities are anticipated to hamper the growth of the advanced visualization industry.

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16780/advanced-visualization-market.html

Key Takeaways:

Geographically, the North American Advanced Visualization market accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to an increase in the demand for advanced diagnostic systems and due to a rise in chronic diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases.

An increase in the global geriatric population is anticipated to drive the market. However, the covid-19 pandemic and resulting financial strain on the healthcare sector is projected to restrict their purchasing power. This will reduce the demand for advanced visualization systems.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Advanced Visualization Report.

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16780

Segmental Analysis:

Advanced Visualization Market Segment Analysis - By Application: Based on Application, the Advanced Visualization Market is segmented into Oncology, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neurology, and Others. The Oncology segment is anticipated to have the largest market share in 2020 and is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the increase in the number of global cancer patients. Early diagnostics and treatment are a crucial part of determining patient survivability. Advanced visualization assists medical professionals to accurately diagnose cancerous growths and help decide the appropriate course of treatment. For instance, the 4D image reconstruction provided by advanced visualization software shows the true shape of the anatomical objects in motion. It identifies the dynamic range of motion to assist in the radiotherapy treatment plan process. The Cardiovascular segment is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 11.7% owing to the global increase in chronic cardiovascular diseases.

Advanced Visualization Market Segment Analysis - By End User: The Advanced Visualization Market based on End User can be further segmented into Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Others. The Hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 at 11.9% owing to the increase in the number of patients suffering from conditions such as cancers, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and neurological diseases. Hospitals usually provide screening, diagnostics, consultation, medication, surgical procedures, and post-surgery therapy in one location. This becomes more convenient for the patient and also reduces treatment costs. However, the diagnostic center segment is also anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to their increase in prevalence in developing countries.

Advanced Visualization Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Advanced Visualization Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The North American segment is projected to dominate the Advanced Visualization market during the forecast period 2021-2026 with a market share of 34% owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, high patient awareness regarding the importance of early diagnostics, and growing geriatric population in the region. Moreover, the increased public and private research and development expenditure towards advanced visualization systems is another major factor leading to rapid innovation and adoption of the system in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Advanced Visualization Industry are -

1. General Electric Company

2. Canon Inc

3. Siemens AG

4. Qi Imaging LLC

5. Pro Medicus Limiteda

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16780

