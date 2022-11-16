Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~13% Assessment for the Driving Factors

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 6 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~13%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 1.9 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market worldwide are the increase in the elderly population and better survival rates from illnesses.Market Definition of Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive TechnologiesRobotics are increasingly being used in rehabilitation operations, particularly to treat lower limb paralysis in stroke patients with motor impairments. Every 40 seconds, a fresh stroke occurs. The market has expanded because of improvements in robotic rehabilitation and assistive technology methods that have improved the target population’s quality of life. The growing usage of therapy robots for adult patients is creating a ton of potential. This leads to the development of the market because of changing needs of patients undergoing stroke therapy. The fifth leading cause of mortality and the first leading cause of disability is stroke.Get a Sample PDF of Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4581 Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market can majorly be attributed to the launch of several outlets by the key players operating in the market. For instance, Sakra World Hospital in Karnataka, India, Sakra World Hospital opened a top-tier Robotic Assisted Neuro Rehabilitation Center. It is the state’s first-ever Neuro Rehabilitation Center. Sakra Rehabilitation is a renowned facility for cutting-edge rehabilitation. The institute offers inpatient, outpatient, and home-based telerehabilitation for rehab and prehab. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed to the several acquisition contracts occurring in the field of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies. For instance, Bionik Laboratories with Kinder Hospital Rehabilitation services, Bionik Laboratories Corp. signed a multi-year contract to purchase numerous units of the company’s in Motion Arm robotic system.The global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:• Rising Incidence of Neuro-Motor and Orthopedic Illnesses across the Globe• Increasing number of long-term care facilities for the geriatric• Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)• Rapidly Surging Geriatric PopulationGlobal Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Restraining FactorThere are concerns about reimbursement, and unavailability of rehabilitation treatments in developing countries in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market during the forecast period.Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Segmentation• By Portability (Standalone, and Mobile)The standalone segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of disabilities and the development of new technologies such as stereotactic technology. There are more than 1 billion disabled individuals worldwide, which equates to around 195 million persons (15% of the world’s population) aged 15 and older experiencing disabilities or frequently needing medical treatment. Moreover, advantageous reimbursement policies and the effectiveness of the system inpatient rehabilitation are a few other aspects projected to propel the growth of the segment.• By Type (Assistive Robot, and Rehabilitation Robot)• By Application (Post-Surgery, Cognitive and Motor Skill Therapy, and Others)• By RegionThe North America robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Rising chronic disease prevalence rates, a rising geriatric population, and a strong healthcare industry in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the North America during the forecast period. For instance, the U.S. has more than 54 million adults aged 65 and older, or roughly 16.5% of the population in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.The market research report on global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4581 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies MarketSome of the key players of the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market are ReWalk Robotics, AlterG Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Ekso Bionics, Vincent Medicals, DIH Technologies Corporation (Hocoma), CYBERDYNE INC., Kinova Inc., Rex Bionics Ltd., Instead Technologies, Ltd., and others.About Research Nester:Research Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. 