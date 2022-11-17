Vibrant's Decision Making Essentials proves to be an instrumental guide for decision-makers in Africa

David O’Brochta (front row, third from the left), Technical lead for Gene Drive Research along with participants at the GeneConvene Workshop holding the Decision Making Essentials You Always Wanted To Know book Decision Making Essentials You Always Wanted To Know Vibrant Publisher’s logo

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is extremely proud to announce that the book ‘Decision Making Essentials You Always Wanted To Know’ by Mark Koscinski proved to be a powerful aid in strengthening the decision-making skills of decision-makers in Africa.

Strengthening Vector-Control Decision-Making in Africa was a professional development workshop held by GeneConvene Global Collaborative, a foundation for enhancing informed decision-making processes to improve public health. The workshop attracted 28 participants from 18 African countries and was held from September 23rd to 25th, 2022.

The participants were each given a copy of the Decision Making Essentials book which helped them learn about decision-making challenges, barriers to good decision-making, models for decision-making, and the skills required for assessing modeling results.

David O’Brochta, the Technical lead for Gene Drive Research in the GeneConvene Global Collaborative at the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and one of the instructors at the workshop said that “Providing a copy of the book to the participants was a great way to amplify the lessons and to enable further learning outside of class. Certainly, the participants appreciated receiving the book. The book was very much appreciated and was just right for our purposes.” David uses his expertise in insect molecular genetics, biotechnology, and vector biology to support good decision-making during the research, development, and testing of genetic biocontrol technologies such as gene drives for the Anopheles mosquito and human malaria control.

Decision Making Essentials lays down pragmatic and effective tools and techniques to make well-informed and confident decisions. Some of the techniques described in this book are Cognitive biases and Prospect Theory, Heuristics, Probability and Expected Value, Game Theory, and Black Swan Events to name a few. This book is written by Mark Koscinski who is a professor at Moravian College, Bethlehem where he teaches a graduate-level Decision Analysis class and several advanced accounting classes. He has over 40 years of experience in sales and marketing too.

The workshop was held by other instructors like Hector Quemada - consultant to the GeneConvene Global Collaborative, Steven Gray - associate professor at Michigan State University, Patrick McSharry - Professor at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University, and Timothy Silberg - Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Lead for the Global Center for Food Systems Innovation at Michigan State University.

Decision Making Essentials is part of the Self-Learning Management series designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

