With 17.1% CAGR, 8K Drone Sales To Reach US$ 2,793.9 Million By 2033 | Report Fact.MR

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the global 8K drone market is likely at US$ 576.3 million in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecasted period of 2023-2033. Drone market is emerging and is also expected to witness greater peaks globally as they have the ability to provide access to different places.



The quickness and agility of flying devices allow them to quickly relay comprehensive and important information. Drones equipped with sensors and cameras are now capturing real-time footage that may be recorded for subsequent analysis. Unmanned aircraft systems can find broken machinery and structures more quickly and cheaply than traditional methods. A realistic alternative that lowers the risk and cost of using aerial vehicles is to use drones.

North American movies started using 8K drones as a result of technology advancements to shoot final moments at a reasonable cost and from all angles. Moreover, 8K drones are improving rapidly and in the coming years, it is anticipated that the drone market will expand significantly over the course of the projection period.

Owing to technological developments in the artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud services, the demand for 8K drones have increased to serve the society in case of emergency and to maintain the smart cities.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global 8K drone market is projected to reach the valuation US$ 2,793.9 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 10.6% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Commercial segment will capture nearly 24% market share by end of forecast period

Under the application segment, filming & photography will dominate the market with 24.4% market share in 2023.

Based on region, demand for 8K drone is expected to increase in North America & Europe with an impressive CAGR of 15.8% and 16.9%, respectively during the forecasted period.



Some of the leading players include

Adapa 360

Autel Robotics

Boxfish Research

DJI

Yangda



Market Development

The vast majority of 8K drone contestants have been spending money on research and development to develop a better technological architecture that allows for more flexibility and efficiency. These advancements will drive the 8K drone market rise throughout the medium- to long-term projection period.

Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that 8K drones powered by APIs would get more attention. Major corporations are also working arduously and investing a lot of money to extend their infrastructure, which will boost flexibility and effectiveness. The expansion of its applications, such as inspection and maintenance, surveillance and monitoring, and others, is significantly influenced by technological advancements.

Segmentation of 8K Drone Industry Research

By Drone Type : Consumer / Civil Commercial Military

By Camera Resolution : 20 MP 48 MP

By Application : Filming & Photography Inspection & Maintenance Mapping & Surveying Precision Agriculture Surveillance & Monitoring Others

By End Use Industry : Agriculture & Forestry Delivery & Logistics Media & Entertainment Security & Law Enforcement Recreational Activity Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global 8K drone market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of by drone type (consumer / civil, commercial, military), camera resolution (20 MP, 48 MP), application (filming & photography, inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring, others), end use industry (agriculture & forestry, delivery & logistics, media & entertainment, security & law enforcement, recreational activity, others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, And The Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content ( Includes No. of Tables-144, No. of Fig- 119 )

1. Global Market - Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

3.1. Drone Industry – In a Nutshell

3.1.1. Drone Shipment – Key Statistics, by Country

3.1.2. Country wise Drone Registration Statistics

3.1.3. Number of Drones Exported and Imported by Key Countries

3.1.4. Drone Industry – Number of Participants, New Start-ups and Investments

3.1.4.1. Drone Component Manufacturers (Batteries, Gimbal, Applications, Sensors, Motors)

3.1.4.2. Drone OEMs (Consumer, Commercial and Defense Drones)

3.1.4.3. Drone Infrastructure Companies (Landing pads, UAS stations, Vertiports Chargers)

3.1.4.4. Navigation System / UTM Companies (Route planning, GPS devices, UTMs)

3.1.4.5. Drone Operators (Photography, Mapping, Inspection companies)

3.1.5. Drone Technology Cost Curve Analysis

TOC Continues….

