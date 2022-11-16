Proactive news headlines including Elementos Ltd, Magmatic Resources, Killi Resources and Piedmont Lithium

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) is trading higher after unearthing further very high-grade tin mineralisation near the surface during infill drilling at its Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has had a strong start to its $4 million capital raising program with firm commitments received for $3 million in an oversubscribed placement. Click here

Killi Resources Ltd (ASX:KLI) has delivered polymetallic hits anomalous for gold, silver, copper and lead in a surface rock chip and soil sampling program at Rocky Prospect within the Ravenswood North Project in Queensland. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has made a strong case for generating an EBITDA of more than US$500 million in 2024, according to a research report compiled by RK Equity. Click here

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL)’s board adhered to its no ransom decision at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held this morning, throwing a spanner in the hacker’s hopes of receiving US$9.7 million in ransom for the stolen data. Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has lodged an application for a new exploration licence covering the newly named Ootha Project in the Central Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW which contains a well-defined copper trend more than 10 kilometres long. Click here

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) has welcomed a scientific paper on the benefits of its pristine graphene, PureGRAPH®, to enhance the durability of concrete and mortar in corrosive water environments. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) is raising $3 million in a placement to boost its capital position and assess near-term value-adding initiatives as part of the pre-feasibility study (PFS) at Ohmgebirge Project in Germany. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has fielded promising results from sighter-level metallurgical test-work on ore from its 100%-owned Yidby Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has identified several metal sulphide ore deposits through the acquisition of two historical airborne geophysical surveys at its flagship Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project near Rockhampton, Queensland, which it describes as “exciting new targets”. Click here

Southern Gold Ltd (ASX:SAU) has received commitments totalling $2 million in a private placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the company at 2.3 cents per share. Click here

Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) has strengthened its board with the appointment of experienced pharma executive Dr Charmaine Gittleson as chairman. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) is progressing the Pocitos salar drilling program at the Pocitos 7 Project in Argentina’s Salta Province, part of the world-renowned South American Lithium Triangle. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has been cleared to enrol the next patient cohort for its CEP-2 sarcoma trial assessing the combination of Veyonda® with chemotherapy drug doxorubicin after it cleared a second safety milestone. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has appointed a highly regarded and experienced independent nickel consulting geologist to assist with the company’s exploration program. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) continues to increase its palladium and nickel grades in a lower mineralised seam at the Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel discovery within the 100%-owned Norseman project in Western Australia. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) is studying options to toll treat the anticipated ore stockpile at its namesake play in Western Australia ahead of commissioning the processing plant. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) is back on the ground at Kolondieba Gold Project in southeast Mali with a high-resolution Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) geophysical survey underway. Click here

