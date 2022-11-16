High Flow Nasal Cannula Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~12% Assessment for the Driving Factors and During 2023-2033

High Flow Nasal Cannula Market

The global high-flow nasal cannula market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 17 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of ~3%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global high flow nasal cannula market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 17 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~3%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 9 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of high flow nasal cannula market worldwide are the increasing cases of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure globally.Market Definition of High Flow Nasal CannulaNasal cannula is use in case where people are not able to breath or get sufficient oxygen for the proper functioning of the body. This is a common phenomenon among the patients who are suffering with asthma, COPD, or any other respiratory illness. In addition to this, the market is estimated to grow based on rising prevalence of asthma and respiratory tract illness among the children across the world. It was noted that asthma is the most common chronic condition-affecting children. There are approximately 5.1 million asthmatic children under the age of 18.Request High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Report Sample @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4575 Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global high flow nasal cannula market can majorly be attributed to the prevalence of COPD across the world. For instance, According to a late-breaking abstract presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress and led by ResMed, there are potentially more than 480 million people who have COPD worldwide. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed to the several acquisition contracts occurring in the field of high flow nasal cannula. For instance, Eakin Healthcare Group, The Coleraine-based Armstrong Medical, which specializes in respiratory care products, has been acquired by Eakin Healthcare Group, which has its headquarters in Northern Ireland.The global high flow nasal cannula market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:• Growing Geriatric Population Across the Globe• Surging Investment in Research and Development• Increasing Prevalence of Asthma• Rising Adoption of Ambulatory SurgeriesGlobal High Flow Nasal Cannula Market: Restraining FactorThere are side effects of using high flow nasal cannula, and not suitable for long-term usage in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global high flow nasal cannula market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/high-flow-nasal-cannula-market/4575 Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Segmentation• By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers, and Others)The hospitals and clinics segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising awareness of the global population toward climate change, usage for a predetermined number of patients, and the number of hospitals and surgeries is growing. For instance, around 40 to 50 million major surgeries are performed annually in the USA and 20 million in Europe, for a startling total of 310 million surgeries worldwide.• By Application (Acute Respiratory Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Acute Heart failure, and Others)• By Type (Active Humidifier, Single Heated Tube, Air Blender, and Nasal Cannula)• By RegionThe Asia Pacific high flow nasal cannula market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Growing geriatric and pediatric population, along with the increasing prevalence of asthma in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. As per the estimation, by 2050, one in four people in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to be older than 60, and the prevalence of asthma in the elderly population is about 1.3 to 15.3% compared to 5 percent of adults in the region.Moreover, with the rising cases of chronic respiratory diseases, there is also the surge in number of surgeries conducted in the region every year. Along with this, the growing healthcare infrastructure and improving healthcare facilities in the region are estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.The market research report on global high flow nasal cannula also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global High Flow Nasal Cannula MarketSome of the key players of the global high flow nasal cannula market are Armstrong Medical Ltd, Eakin Healthcare Group, ResMed Corp., Teleflex Incorporated, Vapotherm, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group plc, CU Medical Systems, Inc, Flexicare Medical Limited, TEIJIN LIMITED, and others.Consult Our Expert Analysts @ https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4575 About Research Nester:Research Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution