Argatroban Market Size to Hit US$1.65 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% (2022-2027)

Increased Application Of Argatroban In Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT) Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Argatroban Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Argatroban Market size is estimated to reach $1.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Argotroban is a medication termed an anticoagulant or blood thinner. It assists in averting and treating blood clots. In 2000, argatroban was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for prophylaxis or treatment of thrombosis in patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). The surging predominance of percutaneous coronary intervention processes and the increased application of argotroban as an anticoagulant is set to propel the growth of the Argatroban Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Argatroban Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Argatroban Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the application of different dosages of anticoagulant termed argotroban for mature grown-up patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia with varying degrees of hepatic impairment in the North American region.

2. Argatroban Market growth is being driven by the increasing application of anticoagulant termed argatroban to treat or avert blood clots in mature grownups who have thrombocytopenia (reduced levels of platelets in the blood) brought about by utilizing heparin. However, the principal side effect of argatroban is bleeding which can be handled only by halting the argatroban infusion and offering supporting therapy and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Argatroban Market.

3. Argatroban Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Argatroban Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Argatroban Market Segment Analysis – By Product: Argatroban Injection segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of Acova (Argatrobin) which is available as a solution for injection to be executed by a healthcare provider into the vein as an anticoagulant for treating thrombosis in patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia.

Argatroban Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of argatroban therapy to treat heparin-Induced thrombocytopenia resulting in considerable minimization of novel thrombosis. The augmented safety and efficiency of argatroban as an agent for the heparin-Induced thrombocytopenia indication is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Argatroban Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North American Argatroban Market held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the extensive application of argatroban in different applications like heparin-induced thrombocytopenia.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Argatroban industry are -

1. Pfizer

2. GlaxoSmithKline

3. SANDOZ

4. Eagle Pharmaceuticals

5. Fresenius Kabi

