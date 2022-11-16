Educational Robot Market to Hits USD 4.02 Billion in 2028 by Size, Share, Growth and Top Players Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Rising dependence on IoT increasing deployment of advanced technologies in education sector, and concerns regarding electronics devices

Educational Robot Market Size – USD 1.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.9%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in education sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global educational robot market size is expected to reach USD 4.02 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and regulations regarding usage of robots for education purposes across various sectors such as for designing, building, programing, and computing. Engagement of robots in professional education such as medical, engineering, space, and scientific research is boosting revenue growth of the global educational robot market. Rapid shift to digitalization in developed and developing countries is further driving factor revenue growth of the global educational robot market. Educational robots enhance the teaching methodology in a positive manner, and the trend is expected to gain traction going forward.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/934

Technological advancements in educational robots is expected to further result in deployment of more advanced systems in future. Availability of software analytics and sensors, which enables more positive identification of challenges faced by different students within the classroom is resulting in increasing demand for educational robots. Increasing adoption of IoT-based robots for monitoring educational level is also boosting market growth.

The latest report titled Global Educational Robot Market contains an in-depth analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Educational Robot market scenario. This research report offers readers an in-depth interpretation of the dynamics of the Educational Robot market, including key drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also briefly discusses key business strategies, supply-demand ratios, key regions, prominent market players, and offers a future outlook for the overall Educational Robot industry. The market research report is a prototype 360° overview of the global Educational Robot industry with estimated market value, share, growth trends, total revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications. reveal.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Educational Robot Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Some major companies in the global market report include Hanson Robotics, Lego group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Softbank Robotics, Robobuilder Co. Ltd., DST Robot Co, and Adele Robots

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/educational-robot-market

Target Audience of the Global Educational Robot Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Softbank Robotics Group announced the change of Aldebaran brand to SoftBank Robotics. The companies are expected to expand availability in terms of educational robots and other devices in the market.

Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing investment by major market players such as Hanson Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., and Softbank Robotics for incorporation of data visualization software in their existing educational robots is expected to support growth of the software platforms in the market.

Professional education segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Medical, mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, and science are applicable in professional education and is a key factor driving adoption of these systems.

Augmenting robot segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global educational robot market in 2020. Increasing adoption of educational robots in institutions, research laboratories, and space research is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the humanoid robots and augmenting robots segments.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/934

Emergen Research has segmented the global educational robot market on the basis of constituents, type, education level, and region:

Constituents Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Hardware

Controllers

Sensor and Actuators

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pre-programmed Robot

Humanoid Robot

Autonomous Robot

Tele-operated Robot

Augmenting Robot

Education level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Primary

Secondary

Professional

Target Audience of the Global Educational Robot Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Educational Robot market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Educational Robot market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/934

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Beacon Technology Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beacon-technology-market-size-worth-usd-35-15-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-44-1-emergen-research-848089255.html

Sports Guns Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sports-guns-market-size-worth-usd-3-46-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-4-8-emergen-research-811706472.html

Construction Sealants Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/construction-sealants-market-size-worth-usd-12-32-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-6-emergen-research-892996935.html

Anti-Drone Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anti-drone-market-size-worth-usd-4-60-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-26-8-emergen-research-898893052.html

Vertical Farming Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vertical-farming-market-size-worth-usd-11-71-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-20-1-emergen-research-843771937.html

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.