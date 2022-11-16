Arrest Made in an Unarmed Bank Robbery Offenses in the Second and Third Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Unarmed Bank Robbery offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.

On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 2:36 pm, the suspect entered a bank located in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect approached an employee and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-152-447

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm, the suspect entered a bank located in the 1600 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The suspect approached an employee and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended, and money was recovered by responding officers. CCN: 22-166-541

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 65-year-old Mark Stubblefield, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Unarmed Bank Robbery.

