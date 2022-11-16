Submit Release
38th and 81st Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge

  • Published
  • By Staff Sgt. Haley Phillips
  • 315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
Joint Base Charleston, S.C. --  

The 38th and 81st Aerial Port Squadrons conducted a Port Dawg Challenge at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 4-5.

This event was created to promote air transportation professionals, demonstrate air and space expeditionary force mission capabilities, and help identify best practices to improve wartime readiness. 

“Oftentimes airmen and [noncommissioned officers] don’t get the opportunity to work with other airmen outside of their section,” said Capt. Brett Armstrong, a logistics readiness officer assigned to the 81st Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base Charleston. “The Port Dawg Challenge gives them the opportunity to get to know new people so that they are better prepared to work as a team in real world situations. That way they aren’t learning how to work as a team for the first time on deployment.”

The competitions were set up in a round-robin style challenge, with seven events and seven teams. The teams were composed of members from both units and presented the opportunity for members to work with other air transportation professionals they might not have worked with otherwise.

Some of the competitions include forklift maneuvering in which members operate a forklift through an obstacle course. There were also pallet loading, chain bridling, and counter weight balancing competitions.

“Air Mobility Command hosts similar challenges regularly,” said Armstrong. “This is a scaled down version and gives the chance to show skills and promotes camaraderie among the units.” 

Overall, the Port Dawg Challenge gives airmen the opportunity to work as a team with a diverse group of airmen, build strong relationships, and hone the skills they need to operate worldwide, according to Armstrong.

