CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CNTA, USB and EVA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CNTA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/centessa-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?prid=33762&wire=1

USB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/u-s-bancorp-class-action-submission-form?prid=33762&wire=1

EVA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/enviva-class-action-submission-form?prid=33762&wire=1



* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Centessa American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about May 28, 2021; and/or (b) Centessa securities between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 28, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/centessa-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?prid=33762&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (i) the Company's product, lixivaptan, was less safe than defendants had represented; (ii) defendants overstated lixivaptan's clinical and commercial prospects; (iii) another Centessa product, ZF874, was less safe than defendants had represented; (iv) defendants overstated ZF874's clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug's safety issues; and (v) as a result, documents issued in connection with Centessa's initial public offering and the Company's public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

U.S. Bancorp USB

USB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 1, 2019 - July 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 27, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/u-s-bancorp-class-action-submission-form?prid=33762&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, U.S. Bancorp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers' knowledge and consent; (b) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (c) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (d) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (e) U.S. Bancorp's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (f) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Enviva Inc. EVA

EVA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 21, 2019 - October 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 3, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/enviva-class-action-submission-form?prid=33762&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Enviva Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (ii) Enviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company's platform; (iii) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company's ability to achieve the level of growth that defendants had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: