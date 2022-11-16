Geraldine Eddie McCann's new book "Third Watch Prayer Manual" is a stirring call to arms for prayer warriors within a world in deep need of salvation

Recent release "Third Watch Prayer Manual" from Page Publishing author Geraldine Eddie McCann is a moving work that sets out to mobilize intercessors and help the unsaved repent. At the beginning of the COVID-19 virus, McCann received a powerful message from God. This book and prayer guide is sprung from her conversations with Him.

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geraldine Eddie McCann, an ordained elder and prophetic intercessor, has completed her new book "Third Watch Prayer Manual": a gripping and rousing devotional to aid prayer warriors in standing in the gap and leading the unsaved to repentance.

"God used this book as His mouthpiece to convey His heart and the dire need for the believers in Christ to intercede for the people!" says author Geraldine Eddie McCann. "Not only is this a message for salvation and a teaching tool to some, and to many others, a motivation to enhance your God-fellowship; it's a cry from His heart for the hard-held captives to be made free. Therefore, I adjure you, by the power of the Holy Ghost, to please heed His call, get in position, and be that watchman on the wall—that He's calling you to be in Jesus's name."

Published by Page Publishing, Geraldine Eddie McCann's rousing tale begins at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. This book serves as a prayer guide and tool to help the unsaved in these unprecedented times.

"Third Watch Prayer Manual" originally started out as journal entries documenting McCann's consecration experiences. Unbeknownst to her at the start, God would move her to writing a book. "As I continued taking notes, God kept manifesting His presence and revelation in such an awesome way," says McCann. "I quickly realized that this was much bigger than me! I now know that God had a greater purpose!" A powerful intercessor, Geraldine Eddie McCann now shares her incredible messages from God with readers.

