John L. Barker's newly released "Mouse Tails and Other Short Bedtime Stories for Children" is a charming treasury of enjoyable children's stories

"Mouse Tails and Other Short Bedtime Stories for Children" from Christian Faith Publishing author John L. Barker is a fun selection of short stories presented in poetic format for the entertainment of young imaginations.

MEADVILLE, Pa., November 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mouse Tails and Other Short Bedtime Stories for Children": a fun arrangement of imaginative tales. "Mouse Tails and Other Short Bedtime Stories for Children" is the creation of published author John L. Barker, who has been making up bedtime stories for his children and grandchildren for 40 years. Barker's father and grandfather were both career Army officers, and he grew up moving from place to place every few years, including elementary school on the island of Okinawa. He later spent 20 years in the United States Army himself as an officer in various assignments, including serving as a master paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, later as Tactics Branch Chief at the Australian Armour School in Puckapunyal, Australia, and commanding a battalion of M1A1 main battle tanks in Vilseck, Germany. After he retired from the Army, Barker spent 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry conducting clinical trials for new drug approval, including co-founding a research company specializing in clinical trials in oncology. Most recently, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of a clinical research company based in Moscow, Russia. Barker holds a 100-ton-ship captain's license from the USCG and has spent many years sailing and boating. In his retirement, he continues to write stories for his grandchildren, restores vintage VW Beetles, teaches several online courses about conducting clinical trials for Campbell University, and drag races his VW Beetle named Herbie.

Barker shares, "Mouse Tails and Other Short Bedtime Stories for Children contains seventy-five heartwarming short stories that rhyme and entertain children of all ages. Each story has beautiful artwork to engage children and to spark their imagination. In these stories, the reader will take a journey with a moose and a goose, find out how a mouse saved the world, sail the oceans with 'The Pirates with Scabby Knees,' learn about 'Matilda Mouse and Her Tiny House,' visit with a little red fox, say hello to 'The Little Hedgehog Who Lived under the Log,' find a dragon's egg, explore the world, ride with 'The Mouse from Montana' or watch Tommy Turtle and his treasure trove, plus follow many more adventures of funny mice, hamsters, fairies, cats, dogs, and other animals having grand adventures in a colorful and imaginative world where anything is possible. The stories from Mouse Tails will fill the evening with children's smiles and laughter."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John L. Barker's new book features enjoyable illustrations created by the author's daughter-in-law, Lauren.

Barker presents readers with seventy-five entertaining short stories for the enjoyment of the whole family.

Consumers can purchase"Mouse Tails and Other Short Bedtime Stories for Children" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Mouse Tails and Other Short Bedtime Stories for Children," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

