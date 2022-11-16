Author Tito Eberendu's new book "Star Soul Strength" is a dynamic science fiction novel about a young non-human boy who causes the cease of his planet's existence

The recent release "Star Soul Strength" from Page Publishing author Tito Eberendu is an action-packed narrative that follows a young boy isolated on a planet near Earth and under observation. After making it to Earth with the help of a scientist who came for research, the boy is told by a spirit that Earth is where he will learn more about his super rare nature.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tito Eberendu, a teenage boy living in Lagos, Nigeria, has completed his new book "Star Soul Strength": a mysterious and fascinating novel about a young non-human boy seeking to discover his true nature. It takes meeting a few humans, seeing some visions, feeling some attraction, training under another spirit, traveling through other reality versions, fighting a crystal-crusted brute, and a little more to discover it.

Author Tito Eberendu was born in Maryland, USA, at the Prince George hospital. He schools at British International School where he is in year 10 at this time. He prepares for IGCSE, choosing biology, physics, psychology, chemistry, ICT, music, additional math, and the mandatory math and English. He likes to play many sports, play computer games, do math problems, and exercise.

Tito writes, "the two charge at each other, colliding energies. This creates an impact so powerful it demolishes the whole planet to bits and creates a shockwave that pummels Kajay away from the planet with incredible speed and crashes him into another planet. He looked back at the planet and yells for his mother who may have been obliterated, but he tries to tell himself that she was too strong to not have survived."

He continues, "that planet was called Derra, home to the Draekon species. They weren't born with the overwhelming power just witnessed but, rather, born with bodies highly resistant to stress. This meant that they could engage in exercises that sound impossible, such as thousands of push-ups or sit-ups, allowing them to escalate in power quickly and efficiently."

Published by Page Publishing, Tito Eberendu's creative tale follows the young boy's journey of self-discovery, which finally allows peace to reign in him—for now.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Star Soul Strength" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

