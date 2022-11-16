Betty Louise Pope's "Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina" is a helpful narrative that assists readers uncovering some underlying causes for behavioral challenges

"Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina" from Christian Faith Publishing author Betty Louise Pope is a compassionate message of hope for many families, guardians, educators, and students connected by the onset of Temper Tantrum's.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina": a thoughtful discussion of how to cope with overwhelming feelings and situations. "Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina" is the creation of published author Betty Louise Pope, an accredited early childcare professional through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and a teacher for the Army's curriculum, Strong Beginnings.

B.L. Pope shares, "Tina faces overwhelming (so she thinks) challenges that invade her very thought life, where she finds that transitions or having to share or make choices or even having to take suggestions are not easy and can be downright annoying. Family and friends are in her firing range when she's angry, and it's all their fault! But hope is on the way. Can some good practical guidance help her to see the light? Come along for the ride as we explore the adventures of Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina, not knowing when or where the next tantrum will turn up!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Louise Pope's new book takes a proactive approach to helping young readers navigate big feelings that can lead to behavioral episodes.

B. L. Pope draws from decades of experience, both in personal and professional settings working with children, to deliver an impactful juvenile fiction.

Consumers can purchase "Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

