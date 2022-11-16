Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,794 in the last 365 days.

Betty Louise Pope's "Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina" is a helpful narrative that assists readers uncovering some underlying causes for behavioral challenges

"Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina" from Christian Faith Publishing author Betty Louise Pope is a compassionate message of hope for many families, guardians, educators, and students connected by the onset of Temper Tantrum's.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina": a thoughtful discussion of how to cope with overwhelming feelings and situations. "Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina" is the creation of published author Betty Louise Pope, an accredited early childcare professional through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and a teacher for the Army's curriculum, Strong Beginnings.

B.L. Pope shares, "Tina faces overwhelming (so she thinks) challenges that invade her very thought life, where she finds that transitions or having to share or make choices or even having to take suggestions are not easy and can be downright annoying. Family and friends are in her firing range when she's angry, and it's all their fault! But hope is on the way. Can some good practical guidance help her to see the light? Come along for the ride as we explore the adventures of Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina, not knowing when or where the next tantrum will turn up!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Louise Pope's new book takes a proactive approach to helping young readers navigate big feelings that can lead to behavioral episodes.

B. L. Pope draws from decades of experience, both in personal and professional settings working with children, to deliver an impactful juvenile fiction.

Consumers can purchase "Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919 or the author at bettyr0362@yahoo.com

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Betty Louise Pope's "Tales of Tantrums: All about Tina" is a helpful narrative that assists readers uncovering some underlying causes for behavioral challenges

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.