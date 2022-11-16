J. Ainsley Blaine's newly released "Love's Trail" is an enjoyable collection of inspired poetry that celebrates the love of God

"Love's Trail: A Tear of Sadness, a Tear of Joy, but Always, There Is Adonai A Collection of Poems" from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Ainsley Blaine is a thoughtful arrangement of poetry inspired by the life, love, and faith of God's unending grace.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love's Trail: A Tear of Sadness, a Tear of Joy, but Always, There Is Adonai A Collection of Poems": a heartfelt selection of deeply personal verse. "Love's Trail: A Tear of Sadness, a Tear of Joy, but Always, There Is Adonai A Collection of Poems" is the creation of published author J. Ainsley Blaine, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, who has devoted many years to ministry and mission work.

Blaine shares, "The title of this volume of poetry tries to capture the journey along which love transports us as we traverse the highway of life. The mile markers are recorded with joy unspeakable, un-utterable; mountains of euphoric and electrifying feelings; little rest areas of sadness; portions of the way overcast with clouds filled with angst and rejection; landscapes paved with wonder; occasional potholes of anger and disappointment. But, always, even when our eyes are clouded with tears of sadness or cheeks glistening with joy so expansive, He is there. This work is an attempt to present a small portrait of the amazing reality and love of and appreciation for Adonai. At every beat of my heart, He is my inspiration. At every thought, He waits to see our choices."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Ainsley Blaine's new book will entertain and inspire as readers reflect on each heartfelt installment.

Blaine draws from raw emotion to present a soulful selection of poetic works that will encourage and engage.

