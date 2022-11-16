Author K.A. Ricard's new book "Rosalee" is an adorable tale about a young mouse who, despite being unable to hear, can feel music through vibrations and dance

Recent release "Rosalee" from Page Publishing author K.A. Ricard is a delightful story that centers around Rosalee, a charming mouse who finds joy in dancing and bonding with her grandmother. Although she cannot hear, by feeling the vibrations of the music through the floor, Rosalee becomes inspired to move, and lets the music influence her expressive movements.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K.A. Ricard, an author, commission artist, cosmetologist, and photographer, has completed her new book "Rosalee": a captivating story of a kind mouse who uses dancing as a creative outlet to express herself. It is an interactive, immersive tale that shows diversity, and determination, and captures the bond between a child and their grandparent.

"Rosalee Nib is a small little mouse with a huge heart," writes Ricard. "She is headstrong and creative. Rosalee can show anyone that you can do anything you set your mind to so long as you are determined, inquisitive, and supported."

Published by Page Publishing, K.A. Ricard's heartwarming story shares a vital message that no matter what obstacles one might face, there is always a way to accomplish one's dreams and find inspiration to be creative and express one's true self.

