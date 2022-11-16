Magic Liaison's new book "The Rubber Band Ball Concept" explains misconceptions about race and provides insight into how class has a lot to do with social experience

Recent release "The Rubber Band Ball Concept" from Page Publishing author Magic Liaison is a call to action for all people living on the margins of society and those who want to help.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magic Liaison, who advocates for the struggle and uses his pen to create the change he wants to see in today's society, has completed his new book "The Rubber Band Ball Concept": an intriguing book that explores that there are twelve rubber bands within the concept, and they are all interconnected.

Liaison writes, "are you a part of the problem or the solution? You will discover the true answer within the pages of this book. The rubber band ball concept is a book about creating change."

Published by Page Publishing, Magic Liaison's riveting work details how The Rubber Band Ball Concept identifies the problems and issues impoverished people face and unravels the complex interconnection of each problem to the next. It explains why it is so hard for government, teachers, policy makers, etc., to come up with viable solutions that benefit everybody.

Liaison is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has been in and out of group homes, psychiatric hospitals, and detention centers his entire life. He dropped out of high school at sixteen and was sentenced to twenty-five years in prison when he was only nineteen years old. While in prison, he focused on himself and his studies. He transformed himself from a troubled adolescent into a productive grown man. He is the co-founder of the Rubber Band Ball Organization, a non-profit formed to fight poverty.

