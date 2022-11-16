Author Robert Wilson's new book "Short Story Collection: Volume IV" is a wide-ranging compilation of twenty-one thought-provoking tales

Recent release "Short Story Collection: Volume IV" from Page Publishing author Robert Wilson is an entertaining work offering myriad portraits of life in the American Midwest.

WALNUT GROVE, Mo., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Wilson, an Oregon native and US Navy veteran who retired after twenty-two years of service, worked an additional twenty-two years as a machinist for the civil service before moving to Missouri, where he enjoys fishing and taking log walks around town, has completed his new book "Short Story Collection: Volume IV": the latest in his engaging series of short stories.

"Robert (Wilson) still listens to Fox News on the TV. With Rush Limbaugh gone, he spends that time listening to the men and women that have replaced Rush Limbaugh.

The regular news stations block the truth from the public. With Robert's first two books done, Madam President and Madam President 2, he started writing short stories. Short story collection volumes I, II, III, and IV are complete.

Robert is working on a fifth volume now. Robert's writing gives him something to do to kill the boredom of being alone. He tried to put humor in every story, but some stories are sad. Robert is on his fourth keyboard. He wore the letters off of some of the keys. There was a lot of laughing at his own humor, and some tears were shed on some sad stories. Robert has managed to get twenty-one stories in each volume. He has written some stories in a day. Others may run into several days to get all the story in order to make sense."

Published by Page Publishing, Robert Wilson's engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid short story readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Short Story Collection: Volume IV" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

