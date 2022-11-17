End Anxiety! New Book Boldly Proclaims Proven Benefits of the Transcendental Meditation® Program
New book and podcast available now to help us during difficult times.
TM is the best way I know of to help you not only to survive but thrive and meet life’s challenges with increased intelligence and creativity while benefiting your health and well-being.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These days current events are fraught with political animosity, the global pandemic, warfare, gun violence, and economic insecurity. The troubling times we live in leave us uncertain where we stand and where we are headed. With good reason, anxiety levels have peaked, and extending the affliction to almost every segment of society—whether people like to admit it or not. The recent publication by James G. Meade, PhD., End Anxiety!: Proven Benefits of the Transcendental Meditation® Program (ISBN: 978-1-59079-523-1; $17.95 US; SelectBooks, Inc.) shows us how we can help ourselves. Meade has also launched a new podcast which profiles the stories of individuals who have found in transcendental meditation a critical tool for attaining mental clarity and reaching their personal potential while mitigating the obstacles of stress and anxiety. The End Anxiety Podcast with James Meade and Friends is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and all other major podcast distributors. The first guest on the podcast is none other than Mike Love of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted, Beach Boys.
— Mike Love of The Beach Boys
It is a known fact that large-scale disease outbreaks have been associated with mental health problems, and the scope of the COVID 19 crisis is like nothing we have seen in at least one hundred years. One CDC report noted, “Markedly elevated prevalences of reported adverse mental and behavioral health conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic highlight the broad impact of the pandemic and the need to prevent and treat these conditions.”* A WHO report declared “COVID-19 pandemic triggers 25% increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide.”** Along with political unrest, economic doldrums, and increasing violence at home and abroad, we have a “perfect storm” scenario for a global mental health crisis.
In End Anxiety!, James Meade claims we can find almost instant relief and a lasting solution from practicing the Transcendental Meditation® program as taught by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. This form of meditation based on ancient Hindu spiritual traditions was introduced to the Western world by the Maharishi in the 1950s. Many of a certain age learned about TM when it was popularized by famous rock bands of the 60s, The Beatles and the Beach Boys.
It may at first seem like a novel approach to solving the current crisis of our well-being. But studies of the effects of Transcendental Meditation® on the mental states of its practitioners have been ongoing for over fifty years, and the findings are conclusive: Transcendental Meditation can have a powerful positive impact on our mental health, especially in terms of mitigating anxiety, stress, and depression.
End Anxiety! presents much of this scientific evidence in informative graphics of peer-reviewed, controlled studies drawing from eight published volumes of research about TM and close to 700 existing research studies. Meade also provides cases of real sufferers of anxiety who found relief, recovery, and renewed joy of life by learning to practice the TM® method. Meade contributes his own stories of the successful results of his teaching TM® to individuals from all walks of life.
The Transcendental Meditation® technique and programs have become a part of our mainstream and is the meditation practice of such celebrities as Hugh Jackman, Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld, and David Lynch. Mike Love, legendary front man of the Beach Boys and strong proponent of TM, is a guest on Jim Meade’s podcast and contributed the introduction to the book End Anxiety!
Dr. Robert Keith Wallace, Trustee and Founding President of Maharishi International University, provided the foreword that states “End Anxiety! is an engaging read that highlights decades of practical scientific research on the TM® program, presenting it in a simple, interesting, and mercifully short volume. I hope that it will help you to empower and improve your life.”
James Meade is an established voice in the study of consciousness as well as the betterment of health and the study of computer technology. His The Answer to Cancer, written with Ayurvedic experts Dr. Hari Sharma and Rama Kant Mishra, brought the secrets of a preventive approach to health into the world by helping us think in terms of averting sickness; in 2018 he and Dr. Sharma published Dynamic DNA: Activating Your Energy for Better Health. A little controversial and a bit daring, Meade was a pioneer in the breakthrough of the “For Dummies” book series. He authored several “Dummies” books and many other computer books including the well-known The Human Resources Software Handbook. He is the author of hundreds of articles and caused occasional consternation with his columns on computer technology and human resource management.
