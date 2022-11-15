Drivers travelling overnight on Highway 1 through Goldstream Provincial Park can expect delays on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as crews undertake geotechnical work.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on Thursday and finishing at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, single-lane alternating traffic will be in place to allow crews to measure the depth of the bedrock for planning purposes. Drivers may experience delays as long as 20 minutes.

Drivers are reminded to drive according to conditions and to observe traffic management personnel and signage.

For up-to-date road closure information, drivers are encouraged to follow @DriveBC on Twitter or check: www.DriveBC.ca.