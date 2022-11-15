Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,789 in the last 365 days.

Province will conduct test of emergency alert to wireless devices

CANADA, November 15 - At 1:55 p.m. (Pacific time) on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, Emergency Management BC will conduct a test of B.C.’s emergency alerting system as part of the national Alert Ready system to improve public safety in the event of emergency.  

The system was launched in B.C. on April 6, 2018, and is tested twice each year.

In spring 2022, the Province expanded the Alert Ready system to include alerts for wildfires, floods and extreme-heat emergencies, in addition to tsunamis, civil emergencies and Amber Alerts.

During the test, an alert will be broadcast on radio and TV stations, as well as to compatible wireless devices, such as cellphones. The message will read: “This is a TEST of the BC emergency alert system, issued by Emergency Management BC. This is ONLY a TEST. In an actual emergency, this message would contain instructions to help keep you and your community safe. Learn more about how, when and why emergency alerts are issued in BC at www.emergencyinfobc.ca/alert. This is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.”

The National Public Alerting System, publicly branded as Alert Ready, is a collaborative initiative between federal, provincial and territorial governments as well as industry partners. It provides a standard alerting capability to rapidly warn the public of imminent or unfolding hazards to life safety.

Quick Facts:

  • To receive alerts, cellphones must be connected to an LTE cellular network (the device must be turned on and cannot be set to do not disturb or airplane mode), be alert-compatible, be within the alert area and have up-to-date cellular software. Emergency alerts are broadcast automatically at no cost to the user.
  • In accordance with a 2014 Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) decision, all radio and TV broadcasters in Canada are mandated to broadcast public alerts. On April 6, 2017, the CRTC mandated wireless service providers be capable of sending wireless public alerts in Canada by April 6, 2018.
  • British Columbians may wish to participate in a short online survey following the test to help determine the reach of the Alert Ready test. The survey is administered by Public Emergency Alerting Services Inc.

Learn More:

Visit Emergency Alerts to learn more: www.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/emergency-alerts

For disaster-readiness information, including tips about how to prepare an emergency plan and what to include in an emergency kit, visit: www.preparedbc.ca/

Follow PreparedBC:
On Facebook: facebook.com/PreparedB
On Twitter: twitter.com/PreparedBC

You just read:

Province will conduct test of emergency alert to wireless devices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.