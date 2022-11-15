Minister’s statement on national nurse practitioners’ week

CANADA, November 15 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has issued the following statement in recognition of national nurse practitioners’ week from Nov. 13-19, 2022:

“This national nurse practitioners’ week, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of nurse practitioners to our public health-care system. Their role is pivotal in delivering primary, acute and specialty care for British Columbians.

“Nurse practitioners are registered nurses who have completed a master’s level nurse practitioner education that allows them to work as independent health practitioners. They have a comprehensive knowledge about a range of patient’s needs and treatments. As such, nurse practitioners are highly skilled professionals who can assess a patient’s health, prescribe medications, order and interpret tests, and make referrals to specialists.

“Throughout the many challenges faced by our health-care system in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the toxic drug crisis, nurse practitioners have proudly continued to provide quality care to people throughout our province. I thank them for their dedication, commitment to their patients and the collaborative role they serve in our health system and communities.

“Our government is taking action alongside nurses to transform how health care is delivered in B.C., now and into the future. As of July 2022, 200 full-time-equivalent nurse practitioners have been recruited as patients’ primary care providers in support of B.C.’s team-based primary and community care strategy, and we continue to be focused on further expanding the nursing workforce.

“In February 2022, we announced 602 new nursing seats in public post-secondary institutions throughout the province, 20 of which are nurse practitioner seats. Since 2017, our ongoing training and recruitment strategies have led the number of nurse practitioners who are licensed to practise in the province to increase from 414 to 820, which represents nearly a doubling of the workforce.

“Nurse practitioners have been a strong pillar in the delivery of primary care in B.C. As we celebrate nurse practitioners’ week, I wish to recognize them for not only their skills and exceptional care they provide, but also their hard work and resilience to help British Columbians be well and healthy. My sincere thanks again to B.C.’s nurse practitioners for everything they do.”