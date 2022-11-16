Métis students will receive $7.1 million for expanded skills training

CANADA, November 16 - More Métis citizens will be able to access funding support to gain job-ready skills training.

Anne Kang, B.C.’s Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, has announced $7.1 million for skills training toward Métis Nation British Columbia’s (MNBC) Ministry of Skills Training, Employment, and Post-Secondary to support Métis learners. Kang made the announcement during a reception commemorating the life of Louis Riel.

“We honour Louis Riel’s sacrifice and courage. We honour the significant contributions of the Métis people to British Columbia, and we acknowledge the struggles that Métis people continue to face,” said Kang. “Our government is committed to working together to make life better for Métis people throughout B.C., including through critical investments in education and skills training.”

The funding will support Métis learners in occupational skills training programs, such as apprenticeships, trades, skills upgrades, certificates and recertifications, micro-credentials and other courses leading to employment. Approximately 1,000 people are expected to participate in the program. This program will support Métis citizens looking to advance their education and training, and equip them with job-ready skills.

“At a time when we see such a large investment in infrastructure from the Province, it is paramount that we can equip our citizens with the job-ready skills needed for these projects,” says Paulette Flamond, MNBC’s Minister of Skills Training, Employment, and Post-Secondary Education. “This additional round of funding will pay dividends and benefit our Nation for generations to come.”

Supporting Métis learners in their career and educational goals is part of StrongerBC’s Future Ready Plan, which is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.

This funding builds on a milestone in September 2022, when MNBC supported more than 1,825 training and post-secondary education requests by Métis citizens, which is a historic number for the organization. To date, more than 2,100 learners and job seekers have received support through MNBC’s Ministry of Skills Training, Employment, and Post-Secondary programs.

To learn more about Métis Nation British Columbia, visit: https://www.mnbc.ca/

For more information about Métis Nation British Columbia’s Ministry of Skills Training, Employment, and Post-Secondary, visit: https://www.mnbc.ca/mnbc-ministries/steps/