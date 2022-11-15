Commissioning of "Mahina" sewing factory in Guliston

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - On November 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a sewing factory "Mahina" in the city of Guliston.

The 2-story workshop was established by the domestic businesswoman Jannatoy Abdalieva as part of the creative measures dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The sewing workshop has 30 modern machines, with the help of which workers sew uniforms for school, work, military, and a variety of men's and women's clothing.

"Mahina" tailoring workshop and crafts center was built in one year with the aim of providing employment to housewives and girls, and 50 pairs of different clothes are sewn there every day.

The workshop employs 30 local women and girls who have passed the tailoring training courses.

According to the businesswoman, they used to operate on a rental basis and did sewing of various clothes in homes and small workshops. Now, by taking advantage of the new and modern workshop, which was built with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, a good opportunity for work has been created for them.

Women and girls, with the support of local businesswoman Jannatoy Abdalieva, have been sewing various clothes for many years and have mastered its intricacies.

It was reported that the factory's production items, along with ensuring orders, are also delivered to other markets of the country, including the city of Dushanbe.

On the second floor of the building, there are craft training centers, such as tailoring, shoemaking, cooking and other professions that are in demand in the labor market.

All classrooms of the art center are equipped with up-to-date facilities.

At the same time, the center has the opportunity to attract unemployed young people to courses of 3 to 6 months.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the work of the factory, praised the patriotic businesswoman for establishing such a factory, creating new jobs and starting the production of various, quality domestic clothes.