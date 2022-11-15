Submit Release
Commissioning of "Mahina" shoe workshop in Guliston

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - On November 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, launched the operation of "Mahina" shoe workshop in the city of Guliston.

This factory was built by the domestic businesswoman Jannatoy Abdalieva within the framework of the declaration of 2022-2026 as the Years of Industrial Development. The factory has 13 production devices brought from abroad and installed here.

The equipment produces more than 300 pairs of leather shoes per day.

More than 20 local residents have been provided with jobs and good wages due to the commissioning of the "Mahina" shoe workshop.

Raw materials in the form of leather are imported from abroad, and 20 types of children's, men's, women's and military shoes are sewn by hand using modern technology.

The workshop building has 2 floors, its products meet the requirements of the time and it is produced as an import substitute.

During the introduction, the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, paid special attention to the manufactured products, guided the management and specialists of the workshop to increase the volume of production and thereby contribute to the production of more and more import substitution products.

The Tajik woman, supporting the economic policy of the top leadership of the country and the Government of the country, plans to increase the volume of production and the number of jobs by building a new building for the production of raw materials by the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

It was reported that this workshop is the first in the industrial city of Guliston, and its products are delivered to the markets of cities and districts of the republic.

Here, Head of State Emomali Rahmon visited the exhibition of products of the sewing and shoe factory, which includes 50 types in total.

It was emphasized that there are favorable conditions and opportunities in the country for supplying the domestic market with leather shoes and the production of various clothes, and entrepreneurs and investors using the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan should establish new factories and enterprises in order to contribute to the development of the country's economy and improvement of the living conditions of the population.

