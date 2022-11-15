Opening of new building of Digital Education Center of the Tajik State University of Law, Business and Politics in Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - On November 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, by unveiling the symbolic plaque, started the operation of the new building of the Digital Education Center of the State University of Law, Business and Politics of Tajikistan in the city of Khujand.

The Digital Education Center of the university consists of two floors and its area is 3411 square meters.

The building was built by the construction company, "Nigina" LLC with a modern design and project, taking into account the elements of national architecture from high-quality construction materials produced by domestic industrial enterprises, and standard conditions are provided for up to 700 students in one shift.

On the first floor of the building of the Digital Education Center of the university, there are 4 classrooms, 4 offices for teachers, separate offices of the Center for Researching the Experience of the Leader of the Nation, an educational center for banking services, a classroom "Economy at the time of Independence", a center for learning foreign languages, a forensic laboratory, an employment center. In addition to the technological park, an innovative lecture hall and a recording studio for television programs are located here.

Here, students have all the necessary facilities, such as classrooms, modern desks and chairs, teaching aids, computers, projectors and other modern equipment, which is necessary for extensive training of highly qualified specialists.

On the second floor of this building there are 10 specialized classrooms, a test center for 100 seats and a lecture hall.

In order to ensure safety, 4 modern facial recognition security devices have been installed at the entrance of the new center, which records the entry and exit of each student or teacher. This method was implemented for the first time in this center.

Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed that in the building of the Digital Education Center of the University there are 140 modern computers connected to the high-speed Internet network, 20 projectors, 20 electronic boards, 7 TVs, 23 surveillance cameras with voice recording, 5 WiFi points, 3 special equipment and a light board with speakers are used for conducting virtual training, including distance learning and seminars. This equipment is managed by two powerful servers.

After the opening of the new building of the Digital Education Center in the courtyard of the university, the project of the construction of a high-rise residential building and the project of placing an educational building, meeting hall and auxiliary buildings in the territory of the Khujand State University named after academician Bobojon Gafurov in the city of Khujand were presented to Head of State Emomali Rahmon.

After getting acquainted with the project of the construction of a high-rise residential building, Honorable Emomali Rahmon laid the foundation stone for the construction of this facility. With the construction of a new residential building, 95 teachers in need of housing will have modern apartments.

According to the project, the building consists of nine floors, the area of the land allocated for construction is 3950 square meters. The project of the building was developed by the "Shahrofar" Limited Liability Company by order of the Tajik State University of Law, Business and Politics. According to the project, the building under construction consists of two main entrances, and the total area of the rooms is 700 square meters.

During the presentation of the project, the officials of the university informed the Head of State that on the first floor of the nine-story residential building under construction, a shopping center and service points will be placed, and on the deck of the building there will be a parking on the area of 860 square meters, on the area of 460 square meters there will be places and summerhouses for the residents' recreation as well as a small playground is intended for children and teenagers to engage in sports and physical education. The building will be built on a certain area of vacant land in the balance of the university.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions and guidance to the officials of the Sughd Province, to the construction contractor to complete the construction works with high quality and within a certain period of time.