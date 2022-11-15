Opening of additional building of "Sohil" treatment and rehabilitation center in the city of Guliston

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - On November 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to the Sughd Province, put in commission in the city of Guliston the additional building of the "Sohil" treatment and rehabilitation center.

The "Sohil" treatment and rehabilitation center was established by the founder, a domestic businessman Abdullo Abdulloev.

It was reported that the area of the additional building of the health center covers 1800 square meters and consists of 3 floors.

The number of employees of the "Sohil" treatment and rehabilitation center was 30 people, now with the construction of a new building it has reached 45 people.

In the new additional building, 15 treatment rooms have been created and it is equipped with modern equipment, such as phytobarkola, pressure chamber, ozone therapy, carboxytherapy and shock-wave therapy.

Modern medical equipment is mainly imported from the Russian Federation. At the moment, more than 35 types of treatment using modern equipment are carried out in the treatment and rehabilitation center.

Construction work on the additional building by the construction company, "Ariana-L" LLC, began in October 2021 and was completed in November 2022. During the construction works, 10 local residents were provided with temporary jobs.

The first stage of the "Sohil" treatment and rehabilitation center was established in 2010 with 70 bedrooms and 7 to 10 types of treatment.

In 2017, an additional building with 60 bedrooms was commissioned, and the type of treatment was increased from 10 to 25. At the same time, the number of workers was 30 people.

Along with the construction of an additional building of the treatment and rehabilitation center, which was implemented within the framework of the constructive goals of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, including the implementation of the measures of the Years of Rural Development, Tourism and Folk Crafts (2019-2021), 15 jobs and 36 bedrooms for 72 patients with modern conditions of treatment and rehabilitation were created.

After the opening of the new building and familiarization with the conditions of treatment and rehabilitation in it, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the constructive initiative of domestic entrepreneurs.