Opening of the stone processing enterprise CJSC "Kamoli Khujandi Corporation"

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - On November 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the stone processing enterprise CJSC "Kamoli Khujandi Corporation" in the city of Khujand.

A new industrial enterprise was established in the Sughd Free Economic Zone to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and in connecton with the Years of Industrial Development by the Closed Joint-Stock Company "Kamoli Khujandi Corporation''.

The stone processing plant was built within a year on the basis of the old building on an area of more than one hectare and is equipped with advanced technology. The management of the enterprise has imported the technology from the People's Republic of China for high-quality stone processing and preparation of decorative stones of a certain shape and size to meet the requirements of the world market.

The President of the country was informed that the enterprise has a large capacity of processing, where stones, marble, limestone, etc. are processed with high quality and finished products are produced from them.

Raw materials are mainly imported from the territory of the cities and districts of the region, including Khorokon of Khujand city, Agajol of Bobojon Ghafurov district, Takelii gharbi of Mastchoh district, Tillogul and Padora of Panjakent city. The enterprise has the capacity to process up to 30-35 thousand square meters of stone per year.

After the stone processing enterprise "Kamoli Khujandi Corporation" started to operate, 30 people were provided with jobs in the territory of the Sughd Free Economic Zone.

The decorative stones processed at the enterprise are widely used in the field of construction and decoration of administrative and high-rise buildings, and now its import from foreign countries is decreasing. Because in the Republic of Tajikistan, on the basis of the availability of local raw materials, there is a wide opportunity to start processing and thereby increase the volume of production of such decorative stones.

After getting acquainted with the production process, President Emomali Rahmon visited the exhibition of decorative stones of production enterprises of Sughd Province. A large list of decorative stones and other construction materials was presented at the exhibition.