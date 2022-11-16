Submit Release
Unmanned aircraft activities are banned during 69th Macau Grand Prix

MACAU, November 16 - The Macao SAR Government will ban all unmanned aircraft activities in the Macao Peninsula during the 69th Macau Grand Prix to ensure that the event will take place in a safe environment.

In accordance with the powers granted to the Civil Aviation Authority in Article 66 of the Air Navigation Regulation of Macau approved in the Executive Order No. 43/2021, the Authority will ban all unmanned aircraft activities from 17 to 20 November 2022 (4 days in total) over the skies of the Macao Peninsula to ensure that the 69th Macau Grand Prix will be carried out in a safe environment. Except the unmanned aircraft operations performed by the SAR Government, all other unmanned aircraft activities are banned on the above dates and areas. Anyone who violates the above prohibition will be fined for MOP2, 000.00 to MOP20, 000.00 by the Authority. 

The above notice is published in today’s Official Gazette No. 46, Series II.

