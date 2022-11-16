Augmented and Virtual Reality Market worth $140.1 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 38.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Drivers Rising Focus on Improving Customer Experience

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Augmented and Virtual Reality Market was estimated to grow to $140.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38.4% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of Augmented & Virtual Reality Devices due to better user engagement with a high recall rate. The commerce industry saw a huge change when e-commerce concept gained mass adoption. Prominent companies such as Walmart, Blockbuster suffered when people began purchasing products online, and players such as Amazon, eBay and Netflix gathered the majority of market share. Owing to such demand, augmented reality market and virtual reality market are gaining traction. AR and VR tools inhibits the confinement of human physical possibilities and relishes one’s quest for all sorts of endeavors. Augmented reality market and virtual reality market growth is not only fueled by entertainment content but also expands to healthcare, aviation, and defense sectors in particular. The rising dependence on Head Mounted Displays and Gesture Tracking devices for virtual reality games applications is set to drive the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. One of the major driver is the rise in adoption of smartphones. Hence, Mixed Reality devices incorporated/enabled with smartphones offering plug and play features would cause a paradigm shift to the mixed reality devices market. For instance, Lenovo has developed a new smartphone “Phab 2 Pro” enabled with Google Tango which offers mixed-reality features to an extent.

2. Both Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technically elaborates the scope of E-Commerce and took the interaction to a whole new level altogether.

3. As per IndustryARC research, more than 60% of online shoppers prefer to purchase items that offer Augmented Reality on websites in one way or the other. It’s inarguable fact that both Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality has increased user interaction for many companies and helped them to upsurge their user base.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Video Walls stood as the fastest growing subset with an estimated CAGR of 35% during the forecast period. MAR (Mobile Augmented Reality) is expected to account for more than 52% of AR Application Market by 2026.

2. Engineers can use AR headsets for on job improvisation centered to the fact that the human mind processes technical information more efficiently presented in a 3D format faster than having to translate it from a 2D perspective.

3. Being one of the most advanced settlement in terms of cutting-edge technology being implied in all its industrial operations, North America is reckoned to be dominating the global augmented reality market and virtual reality market demand.

4. This region, housing some of the pioneering players such as Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Facebook, is responsible for a substantial 34% of the global demand as of 2020. Such dominance can be attributed to its existing healthcare, aerospace, defense, and retail management sector already equipped with sound technologies compatible for the adoption of augmented and virtual reality gears such as smart glasses and virtual retinal display.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Augmented and Virtual Reality industry are -

1. Amazon

2. Ikea

3. Facebook

4. Sephora

5. BMW

