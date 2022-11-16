NEWLY MERGED 120/80 AND BEACONS POINT REBRAND

EVANSTON, IL, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 120/80 and Beacons Point, following their merger in October 2022, unveiled a new brand name, logo, and website. The combined company, operated by 120over80 LLC and headed by Sonny Sultani, their CEO, will be known as Behind the Work (www.behindthework.com).

Behind the Work is a marketing agency engineered to help companies attract, retain, and grow their customers through digital transformation and digital marketing services, including strategy and implementation. In addition, the combined company maintains a relationship with HubSpot as a HubSpot platinum solutions partner.

"It's not every day that you get to see two groups, with such infectious energy and shared beliefs, find each other," said Sonny Sultani, Founder + CEO of Behind the Work. "Both groups are committed to bringing meaningful impact to our clients, and we're excited that the new brand allows us a chance to enhance our ability to serve them in a way we couldn't do before.

Both companies' management staff will remain to oversee the best of each other's talent. With Beacons Point marketing knowledge of inbound marketing and services such as videography, HubSpot implementation, and content creation, and 120/80 knowledge of data & analytics, digital paid media management, and search engine optimization, add to our expanded offerings.

To learn more about Behind the Work or for media inquiries, reach out to press@behindthework.com

