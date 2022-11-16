Indian Shrimp Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Indian Shrimp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the Indian shrimp market reached a value of US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027.
Shrimp is an invertebrate marine decapod crustacean with a semitransparent and elongated body. It is generally found in deep and shallow waters and streams. Shrimp is a rich source of essential vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, protein, and iodine that assist in eliminating inflammation, maintaining a healthy lean body mass, enhancing bone strength, and reducing high blood pressure levels. Additionally, shrimp exhibits antioxidant properties, which aid in recovering from chronic diseases and improving skin elasticity. Consequently, it is extensively consumed as a seafood delicacy in frozen and fresh forms.
The increasing health consciousness and the shifting consumer inclination toward nutritious meals have facilitated the widespread incorporation of shrimp in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for preparing exotic seafood dishes. This, along with the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with their consumption, is primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising environmental concerns have prompted the Government of India (GoI) to implement a sustainable aquaculture farming approach to fuel shrimp production, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) products and strategic collaborations amongst key players to launch innovative product variants in different packaging solutions are contributing to the market growth.
Nekkanti Sea Foods Limited
Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited
Devi Sea Foods Limited
Falcon Marine Exports Ltd
BMR Group
Baby Marine (Eastern) Exports
Sandhya Marines Ltd
Apex Frozen Foods Limited
Ananda Aqua Exports Private Limited
Crystal Sea Foods Private Limited
Citrus Alpha Marine LLP
Jaya Lakshmi Seafoods Private Limited
Ifb Agro Industries Limited
SSF Limited
M.Fisheries
JRJ Seafoods India Private Limited
Anjaneya Sea Foods
Kings Infra Ventures Limited
Kadalkanny Frozen Foods
The Waterbase Limited
Geo Sea Foods Exports Private Limited
Abad Fisheries Private Limited
K V Marine Exports
Liberty Group of Seafood Companies
Kader Exports Private Limited
Liberty Frozen Foods Private Limited
Devi Marine Foods Exports Private Limited
Zeal Aqua Limited
Frontline Exports Private Limited
Jude Foods India Private Limited.
Based On Species:
Penaeus Vannamei
Penaeus Monodon
Others
Based On Shrimp Size:
Size 31-40
Size 41-50
Size 51-60
Size 61-70
Size >70
Others
Based On State:
West Bengal
Gujarat
Andhra Pradesh
