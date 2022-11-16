According to CMi Global Aircraft Seating Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 9.25 Bn By 2030 At 17% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Aircraft Seating Market was estimated at USD 6.94 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 9.25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 17% between 2022 and 2030.

Aircraft Seating Market: Overview

The increasing demand for advanced seating options for aircraft, but the key market players are helping the market to record considerable revenue over the period. Using advanced materials for manufacturing aircraft seats helps provide a premium experience to potential consumers. Various advanced technologies, such as 16G and 21G, have boosted potential consumers’ demand for Aircraft seats. In addition, the significant number of people who travel by aircraft regularly for business and casual travelling has increased the demand for Aircraft seating considerably.

Aircraft Seating Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing demand for advanced facilities and technologies provided with seating options in aircraft has boosted the market to a great extent. The rising demand for connectivity and entertainment inside the flight has increased the demand for advanced electrical components, providing potential consumers with a premium facility while travelling. The massive number of people opting for aircraft travelling worldwide has emerged as a significant driving force for the aircraft seating market. Increasing disposable income available to the people has also boosted the number of passengers travelling by aircraft daily.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Aircraft Seating market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 17% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Aircraft Seating market was valued at around USD 6.94 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.25 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The increasing fuel prices have been a major restraining factor for the growth of the aviation industry. The profits from the aviation industry are not huge; hence, the market suffers a tremendous loss. The absence of advanced infrastructure and aircraft design is another restraining factor to the market’s growth.

D) The increasing demand for aviation facilities among developing countries has emerged as a significant opportunity for the aircraft seating market, which is expected to increase in the future. The considerable number of people opting for travel by aircraft has emerged as a significant growth factor for the market.

E) The aviation industry has to face challenges as far as profit and the economy are concerned. In addition, the rules and regulations imposed by the government through taxes have challenged the market’s growth to a great extent.

Regional Landscape

The region of North America has emerged as the leading market segment of the recent advancements in the technology field, which has experienced a massive demand from potential consumers. The major manufacturers of the aircraft seating market in this region have also emerged as a significant growth factor, helping the need to record considerable revenue over the period. Advanced seating options, which have been introduced into the market of North America, have helped the manufacturers register significant income over time.

Europe has also emerged as one of the largest markets for advanced seating options in the aircraft segment, which has boosted the economy considerably. Potential consumers have demanded structurally advanced seating positions for their high shock-absorbing features. In addition, potential consumers require modern designs in this region, contributing to the market’s growth. A higher CAGR in the Asia Pacific region has been expected about the increasing demand for modern facilities. In addition, the rising disposable income among people is helping them to opt for the aviation industry for travelling, which is helping to boost the market for aircraft seating to a great extent.

Key Players

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Geven S.p.a.

Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd

Airbus S.A.S.

Jamco Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Swire Pacific Limited

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.

Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & CO. KG

Safran

The Aircraft Seating Market is segmented as follows:

By Aircraft Type

Regional aircraft

Commercial aircraft

Business jets

Transport aircraft

By Class

Premium economy class

Economic class

First class

Business class

By Seat Type

16G seats

9G seats

21G seats

By Component

Structure

Actuators

Forms

Electrical fittings

Others

By End User

Aftermarket

O.E.M.

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

