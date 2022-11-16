Aptamers Market to Reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2027, Impelled by Increasing Usage in Drug Discovery

Aptamers Market Drivers

Global Aptamers Market Impelled by Increasing Usage in Drug Discovery

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Aptamers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global aptamers market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during 2022-2027.

Aptamers refer to versatile oligonucleotides or short strands of artificial RNA or DNA that bind to a specific target, including carbohydrates, proteins, small molecules, live cells, and toxins. They are available in nucleic acid and peptide categories. These aptamers are modifiable, highly sensitive, nonimmunogenic, easy to prepare, less toxic, have low molecular weight, show no variation with diverse preparations, and have a longer shelf-life as compared to antibodies. Consequently, they find extensive utilization in diagnostics, therapeutics, research and development, and related applications across countries.

Aptamers Market Drivers:

The elevating prevalence of life-threatening ailments, such as cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), are among the key factors driving the aptamers market. Moreover, the introduction of the chemical modification process to enhance the nuclease resistance and improve the therapeutic properties of aptamers is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing improvements in diagnostic devices and drugs and their carriers are acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing collaborations between private organizations, academic institutes, and research laboratories to launch next-generation products and expand their existing market presence are also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the shifting preferences toward aptamers-based diagnostic products among diagnostic and pathology labs to diagnose diseases at the cellular level, on account of their small size, efficient selectivity, high specificity, efficacy, cost-effectiveness, low immunogenicity, etc., and the escalating advancements in the generation, purification, and drug delivery systems for killing target cells are expected to propel the aptamers market over the forecasted period.

Aptamers Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global aptamers market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Aptamers Market Companies Analysis:

• Aptagen LLC

• Aptamer Group

• Aptamer Sciences Inc.

• Aptus Biotech S.L.

• Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.

• IBA GmbH

• Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation)

• NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.

• NOXXON Pharma

• SomaLogic Inc.

• TriLink BioTechnologies LLC

• Vivonics Inc.

Aptamers Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aptamers market on the basis of type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Nucleic Acid

• Peptide

Breakup by Application:

• Diagnostics

• Therapeutics

• Research and Developments

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

