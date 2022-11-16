Submit Release
Worldwide Oilfield Is a Leading Provider of Used Oil Rig Equipment

CARNDUFF, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Oilfield is pleased to announce that they are a leading provider of used oil rig equipment. They receive older equipment and decommission it before selling it to worldwide companies. Shipping is available.

Many oil companies want to save money. Purchasing used oil rigs and equipment is an effective solution to get functional equipment without the high cost of buying new ones. Worldwide Oilfield specializes in used equipment with many years of useful life left. Clients receive the necessary equipment at low prices without worrying about breakdowns or other problems.

Worldwide Oilfield serves global oil companies, providing fast, efficient shipping through Fast Trucking Service. They recognize that companies can’t always find the equipment they need locally and aim to give them the best solutions at the most reasonable rate. They carry various options, including oil rigs, motors, generators, pipes, hooks, and more.

Anyone interested in buying used oil rigs and equipment can find out more by visiting the Worldwide Oilfield website or calling +1 (306) 339-7379.

About Worldwide Oilfield: Worldwide Oilfield is a leading supplier of used oil rigs and drilling equipment. They work with worldwide companies, providing them with the best used equipment for a fraction of the cost. Shipping is available worldwide through Fast Trucking Service, a shipping company with a reputation for fast, reliable service.

Company: Worldwide Oilfield
Address: Hwy 18
City: Carnduff
Province: Saskatchewan
Country: Canada
Postal Code: S0C 0S0
Telephone number: +1 (306) 339-7379
Email address: mfowler@fh2010.ca

Tom
Worldwide Oilfield
+1 (306) 339-7379
email us here

