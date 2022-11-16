Digital Mining Market Size Expected to Reach $28.9 Billion with CAGR of 12.6% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Digital Mining Market Size is forecast to reach $28.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2026. Various solutions and services which are developed to optimize and manage mine operations and production activities in mines are referred to as digital mining. Supply chain management, risk management, record management, data storage, monitoring and others are automated through digital mining. Implementation and installation of various safety measures through digital mining to ensure safety of workers, mine plants and environment due to increased accidents and fatalities, the manufacturers are focusing on the safety concerns have driven the growth of the market. Emergence of IoT where various technologies such as retail time analytics, Artificial intelligence (especially deep learning algorithms), spatial, geographic information systems, automated drones, cybersecurity, block chain and others have resulted in speeding production, improving safety and reducing costs which in turn has resulted in the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Surge in the Mining activities along with the use of digital technology in mining activity helps mining companies to minimize overall mining costs, enhance business productivity, and upgrade mining practices have driven the growth of the market.

2. Emergence of IoT witnessed a significant growth in the market as it provides real-time planning, predictive maintenance, risk assessment, record management, and others that allow faster decision making and improves performance of mining system.

3. North America is witnessing a major growth in the market owing to the advancement in technology and growth of IIoT along with adoption of hosted services.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The surface mining segment is growing at a significant market value of 14.5% as the digitization in mining process uses information, autonomy, and technology to obtain enhanced safety, reduce operational costs, and gain better productivity for a mine site.

2. Internet of Things is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period as with the advent of Industry 4.0 in the mining industry, various underground mines and open mines are adopting digital technologies to enhance, automate, and modernize their whole process.

3. Digital Mining Market in North America region held significant market share of 25.4% in 2020. North American region consists of several open mines and underground mines where large fire in a mining industry can be a serious threat.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Mining industry are -

1. Siemens

2. ABB Ltd

3. Caterpillar

4. SAP SE

5. Komatsu Mining Corp

