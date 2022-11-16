Worldwide Oilfield Ships Equipment to Global Oil Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Oilfield is pleased to announce that they ship oil drilling and decommissioned equipment to global oil companies. They work closely with Fast Trucking Service to give their clients fast, efficient service for supplying essential equipment.
Worldwide Oilfield specializes in the oil field and rigging equipment to ensure clients can find the ideal solutions to meet their needs. They recognize that buying used equipment is more cost-effective and minimizes waste, providing oil companies with operational equipment to complete their work quickly and efficiently. With convenient delivery services, companies can trust their equipment will arrive promptly.
Worldwide Oilfield specializes in used equipment, giving clients low prices for equipment that may not be new but works just as well. They sell equipment to worldwide companies with shipping options available for all locations. They have become a trusted name in the industry, supplying oil companies with functional equipment at reasonable prices.
Anyone interested in learning about shipping oil drilling and rigging equipment can find out more by visiting the Worldwide Oilfield website or calling +1 (306) 339-7379.
About Worldwide Oilfield: Worldwide Oilfield is a leading supplier of used oil rigs and drilling equipment. They work with worldwide companies, providing them with the best used equipment for a fraction of the cost. Shipping is available worldwide through Fast Trucking Service, a shipping company with a reputation for fast, reliable service.
Company: Worldwide Oilfield
Address: Hwy 18
City: Carnduff
Province: Saskatchewan
Country: Canada
Postal Code: S0C 0S0
Telephone number: +1 (306) 339-7379
Email address: mfowler@fh2010.ca
Tom
Worldwide Oilfield specializes in the oil field and rigging equipment to ensure clients can find the ideal solutions to meet their needs. They recognize that buying used equipment is more cost-effective and minimizes waste, providing oil companies with operational equipment to complete their work quickly and efficiently. With convenient delivery services, companies can trust their equipment will arrive promptly.
Worldwide Oilfield specializes in used equipment, giving clients low prices for equipment that may not be new but works just as well. They sell equipment to worldwide companies with shipping options available for all locations. They have become a trusted name in the industry, supplying oil companies with functional equipment at reasonable prices.
Anyone interested in learning about shipping oil drilling and rigging equipment can find out more by visiting the Worldwide Oilfield website or calling +1 (306) 339-7379.
About Worldwide Oilfield: Worldwide Oilfield is a leading supplier of used oil rigs and drilling equipment. They work with worldwide companies, providing them with the best used equipment for a fraction of the cost. Shipping is available worldwide through Fast Trucking Service, a shipping company with a reputation for fast, reliable service.
Company: Worldwide Oilfield
Address: Hwy 18
City: Carnduff
Province: Saskatchewan
Country: Canada
Postal Code: S0C 0S0
Telephone number: +1 (306) 339-7379
Email address: mfowler@fh2010.ca
Tom
Worldwide Oilfield
+1 (306) 339-7379
email us here