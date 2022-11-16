Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends Paisa Gang Member with Prior convictions

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted gang member in Laredo, Texas.

On Nov.15, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station apprehended several undocumented individuals in south Laredo. After record checks were conducted, one of the subjects identified as Luis Andres Flores-Camacho, a 42-year-old male Mexican national, an active gang member of the Paisa gang, with prior felony convictions for Aggravated Robbery in 1998 and 2017.

He will be processed accordingly.

