Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Two Child Sex Offenders On Veterans Day

Del rio, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested two convicted child sex offenders shortly after they illegally entered the United States on November 11th.

While conducting line watch operations, Eagle Pass North Station agents encountered ten subjects attempting to avoid detection near Quemado, Texas. All apprehended subjects were transported to the processing center in Eagle Pass, Texas. While at the processing center, record checks revealed that one subject, Pedro Ulloa-Cordova, 22, a Mexican national, was convicted of an aggravated felony: sexual abuse of a child, in Utah. Ulloa-Cordova was most recently deported in 2021.

Uvalde agents apprehended Saul Reynaldo Mendoza-Reyes, 37, an El Salvadorian national, while he attempted to avoid detection near the Uvalde checkpoint. Record checks revealed Mendoza-Reyes was convicted of rape of a disabled minor, in New York, in 2012. He was most recently deported in 2018.

As convicted felons, both face charges of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

