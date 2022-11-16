Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol halted two human smuggling attempts at the I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents halted two human smuggling attempts at the I-35 checkpoint.

 On Nov. 14, Border Patrol agents encountered a tractor that was pulling two additional tractors when it approached the primary inspection lane.  A Service canine alerted the canine handler, subsequently sending the trailer through the non-intrusive scanner at checkpoint.  Border Patrol agents discovered anomalies in the back of the sleeper area.  The scan revealed several people inside.  After further inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered a total of 14 people hiding in the sleeper compartment of the tractors that were in tow. Record checks revealed that they were all from Mexico and in the country illegally. The driver and undocumented individuals were taken into custody and were processed accordingly. 

 On Nov. 15,  a tractor-trailer approached the primary inspection lane. Agents conducted an immigration inspection of the driver when agents asked the driver to go through the non-intrusive scanner at checkpoint. The scan revealed anomalies in the sleeper area of the tractor. Agents discovered a total of five individuals in the sleeper compartment of the tractor.

Record checks revealed that they were all from Mexico and in the country illegally. The undocumented individuals along with the driver were taken into custody to be processed accordingly.

 Follow Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum on Twitter at  @USBPChiefLRT, on Instagram at @USBPChiefLRT and Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

 

-CBP-

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

