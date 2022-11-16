Buffalo and Swanton Sector Border Patrol Prevents a Human Smuggling Attempt

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from Wellesley, NY Station, and Massena, NY Station teamed up to prevent a human smuggling attempt.

On November 13, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellesley Island Station received credible information from surveillance by agents assigned to the Massena Border Patrol Station. Intelligence indicated that a vehicle with Oklahoma plates picked up six individuals that appeared to have crossed illegally into the United States from Canada.

Agents quickly located the vehicle with seven occupants heading southbound on State Route 11 near Philadelphia, NY and initiated a vehicle stop. Further investigation determined that all passengers were Mexican citizens illegally present in the United States. Additionally, the driver/smuggler was found to be a Mexican citizen in violation of his visitor visa status.

“Border Patrol agents are the nation’s first line of defense, and our agents will continue to enforce the law to prevent human smuggling”, said Patrol Agent in Charge Andrew Regan, of the Wellesley Island Station.

Subsequently, all the subjects were transported to the Wellesley Island Border Patrol Station for questioning and processing., Prosecution and Immigration removal is pending.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-800-331-0353 toll free.

