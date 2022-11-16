At a CAGR of 4.4%, Cakes and Pastries Market to Reach A Vlue of US$ 170.2 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Cakes and Pastries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global cakes and pastries market reached a value of US$ 130.7 Billion in 2021. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 170.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027.

Cakes and pastries are one of the most popular products, which are baked using flour, sugar, eggs, margarine, baking soda, and baking powder. The cakes have a unique texture, which makes them customizable as per the consumer preference. They are largely used on ceremonial occasions, such as weddings, birthdays and anniversaries and are available in different sizes and shapes. Moreover, pastries are often baked or fried and are used as a crust for tarts and pies. Shortcuts, puff, and choux are some of the types of pastries available in the market.

Market Trends:

The cakes and pastries market is primarily driven by the rising demand for customized pastries and cakes and inflating consumer expenditure power. The high demand for decadent foods and rising working populace have facilitated the demand for ready-to-eat food products, such as pastries, cakes, and pies. Moreover, the rising consumer health consciousness has prompted the key players to introduce healthy product variants, such as whole wheat, multigrain, organic, and gluten-free, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Finsbury

Flowers Foods

Grupo Bimbo

American Baking Company

Britannia

Euro Cakes

Hostess Brands

McKee Foods

Yamazaki Baking

Aryzta

Mulino Bianco

Edeka

Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies

BreadTalk Group Limited.

Based On Product:

Artisanal Bakery Products

In-store Bakery Products

Based On Type:

Cakes

Frozen Cakes & Pastries

Pastries

Sweet Pies

Based On Sector:

Food Service

Retail

Based On Distribution Channel:

Super Markets and Hyper Markets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Artisanal Bakeries

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Based On Country

Italy

Germany

United States

France

Ireland

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Australia

China

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Saudi Arabia

Africa Region

Japan

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

