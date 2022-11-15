National Scorecard Ranks Arkansas 23rd Among States in Healthcare Affordability

Arkansas is ranked 23rd out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in healthcare affordability in a new analysis from the Altarum Healthcare Value Hub.

The 2022 Healthcare Affordability State Policy Scorecard ranks states based on policies aimed at lowering the cost of healthcare and outcomes achieved through those policies. The rankings are based on four categories: curbing excess prices, reducing low-value care, extending coverage to all residents, and making patient out-of-pocket costs more affordable.

For each category, the scorecard assigns a policy score and an outcome score, with a maximum of 10 points possible for each score and a maximum total of 80 points possible on the entire scorecard. The policy scores are based on policies a state has enacted to address healthcare affordability, and the outcome scores assess how impactful those policies have been. Outcome scores are also ranked separately by state; this is not done separately for policy scores. Some states are not included in the rankings for certain categories because the underlying data sources do not include data for all states.

Arkansas earned a total score of 32.1 out of 80 possible points. Here is a breakdown of the state’s score:

Curb excess prices in the system: Arkansas scored a 3 out of 10 on policy and a 9.9 out of 10 on outcomes in this category. On policy, the state was credited for establishing an all-payer claims database, but critiqued for lacking other policy solutions to address rising healthcare prices, such as a strong price-transparency tool that is free, public facing, and searchable by specific procedure and hospital. This is a common critique of states like Arkansas which have chosen to made data available for experts in the private sector to develop transparency tools incorporating both price and quality, rather than building their own transparency tools. On outcomes, the state received its most favorable score across all the metrics for being among the least expensive states with respect to private insurer prices. Arkansas was ranked third out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia on this measure.

The report also includes several recommendations for Arkansas to improve its score, including: