Acromegaly Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Examine DelveInsight | Key Companies – Amryt, Chiasma, Recordati, Novartis, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Ion

Acromegaly is a rare, slowly progressive, acquired disorder that affects adults. The pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone (GH). The pituitary gland is a small gland located near the base of the skull that stores several hormones and releases them into the bloodstream as needed by the body. The acromegaly market dynamics is expected to increase by the major drivers such as rising prevalent population, technological advancements, and upcoming therapies in the 7MM during the forecast period [2019–2032).

DelveInsight’s Acromegaly Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acromegaly emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acromegaly Market Report:

In the year 2021, the total diagnosed Acromegaly prevalent cases were 57,824 in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

Leading acromegaly companies such as Amryt, Chiasma, Recordati, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel acromegaly drugs which can be available in the acromegaly market in the upcoming years.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the acromegaly market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR.

The acromegaly therapies in the pipeline include Paltusotine, CAM2029, Cimdelirsen, and others.

The total acromegaly market size will include the market size of the potential upcoming therapies and current treatment regimens in the seven major acromegaly markets.

Acromegaly Epidemiology Segmentation

The acromegaly market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Population of Acromegaly

Age-Specific Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly

Gender-Specific Cases of Acromegaly

Diagnosed and treatable Population of Acromegaly

Acromegaly Treatment Market

Treatment goals in acromegaly include symptom relief, tumor control with the maintenance of pituitary function, biochemical normalization of GH/IGF-1, and reversal of the excess morbidity and mortality associated with the disorder. Current modalities of treatment available include surgery, medical therapy, and radiotherapy. Treatment is complex, and more than one modality is frequently required to achieve treatment goals. The primary treatment for acromegaly is transsphenoidal surgery followed by medicinal treatment. Patients who are not eligible for surgery or non-respondent to the surgery are treated with Somatostatin analogs (octreotide, lanreotide, and pasireotide), dopamine agonists (e.g., cabergoline, bromocriptine), or growth hormone receptor antagonists (pegvisomant), either as monotherapy or in combination.

Surgery is the treatment of choice for all microadenomas as well as macroadenomas, causing a mass effect. Debulking of macroadenomas without mass effect can also be done and has been described as a modality to allow for better response to medical treatment even if a surgical cure is not likely. The best predictors of surgical cure include smaller tumor size, lower levels of GH/IGF-1, and absence of invasion of surrounding structures such as the cavernous sinus. All of these drugs are synthetic somatostatin and bind to somatostatin receptors. And there are three types of surgical techniques like Endoscopic Transsphenoidal Surgery, Transsphenoidal Microscopic Surgery and Craniotomy.

Acromegaly Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Paltusotine: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

CAM2029: Camurus

Cimdelirsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

And many others.

Scope of the Acromegaly Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Key Acromegaly Companies: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Ionis Pharmaceuticals and others

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Ionis Pharmaceuticals and others Key Acromegaly Therapies : Paltusotine, CAM2029, Cimdelirsen and others

: Paltusotine, CAM2029, Cimdelirsen and others Therapeutic Assessment: Acromegaly current marketed and emerging therapies

Acromegaly current marketed and emerging therapies Acromegaly Market Dynamics: Acromegaly market drivers and barriers

Acromegaly market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acromegaly Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acromegaly Market Key Insights 2. Acromegaly Market Report Introduction 3. Acromegaly Market Overview at a Glance 4. Acromegaly Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Acromegaly Treatment and Management 7. Acromegaly Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Acromegaly Emerging Drugs 10. 7 Major Acromegaly Market Analysis 11. Acromegaly Market Outlook 12. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 13. KOL Views 14. Acromegaly Market Drivers 15. Acromegaly Market Barriers 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

